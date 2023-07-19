Arunachal Cabinet decides to grant special remission to prisoners

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday decided to grant special remission to prisoners of specific categories on the 75th anniversary of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav).

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu decided that at least four prisoners serving terms in jails will walk out free this Independence Day provided the recommendation is approved by the Governor.

Several important decisions for the welfare of people and development of the state were also taken during the eleventh Cabinet meeting, a statement from the CMO said.

The cabinet discussed the overall scenario of education and initiatives launched by the education department.

The education commissioner said some of the major achievements are fall in dropout rate from 9 per cent in 2016 to 2.3 per cent in 2022, availability of pre-primary classes in schools has increased to 27 per cent in 2022 from 3 per cent in 2016; 90 per cent schools have teachers posted as per norms, 840 Early Childhood Care Centres set up under Samagra Shiksha among others.

The cabinet also approved creation of Controller of Examination (CoE) post for Arunachal University at Pasighat.

The state government has already created 65 posts including that of vice-chancellor, registrar and professors for the state university.

To cater to various polytechnic colleges of the state, the cabinet approved laboratory assistant (civil) recruitment rules.

Presently there are six government polytechnic colleges Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic College, Itanagar, Govt Polytechnic College, Dirang, Govt Polytechnic College, Laying, C P Namchoom Govt Polytechnic College, Namsai, Govt Polytechnic College, Pasighat and Govt Polytechnic College, Roing where technical manpower is required for manning the laboratories to assist faculty members to conduct hands-on training.

It also approved renaming of the State Remote Sensing Application Centre (SRSAC) to Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC).

The cabinet also reviewed the status on key issues in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and approved in principle the Arunachal Pradesh Airport Planning and Development Authority’ for planned development of areas adjoining airports in the state.

It also approved the recruitment rules for public prosecutor, additional public prosecutor and assistant public prosecutor, Group-A, gazetted (non-ministerial)’ for recruitment of 24 posts of prosecuting officers.

The cabinet approved creation of two PWD sub-divisions with required manpower at Dollungmukh under Raga Division and at Patuk under Sangram division, the statement added.

