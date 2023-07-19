Against all odds: Arunachal boxer Nenthok Hodong sets eyes on the big stage

Itanagar: Unwavering determination and unyielding spirit have propelled Arunachal Pradesh’s promising boxer Nenthok Hodong to deal with adversities in his own way. At 16, the pugilist stood tall among his contemporaries when he was adjudged the ‘best boxer’ of the recently-concluded 5th Junior National Boxing Championships at the Don Bosco Complex, here. And to top it all, the gold medallist in the 54 kg weight class could well be knocking at the doors of the national camp very soon.

A cool and composed character outside the ring, Nenthok comes around as a soft-speaking lad, engaging in sparring sessions after winning his semifinal bout against Assam’s Abhinash Das by a 3-2 split decision. In the summit clash of the Bantamweight category, the feisty pugilist displayed his aggressive best by defeating Devang of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) by a 4-1 margin.

Growing up in a remote Dibang valley district with limited sporting facilities and opportunities, he encountered both personal and career setbacks. Yet, he refused to let these obstacles define him.

Interestingly, this was his first-ever appearance at a national championship as he had missed the sub-junior nationals, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. And by the time, the sub-junior national championships resumed after more than a two-year’s gap, he went past the required age.

For the teenager, this was a minor setback as he had overcome worse scenarios in his personal life.

Brought up by his maternal uncle (Napung), Nenthok lost both his parents when he was barely 5 or 6 years old. The third of the four siblings, Nenthok’s elder sister is married, and has an elder brother, studying in first year of college, and a younger sister, studying in 10th standard.

“I lost my parents quite early in life…..maybe I was around 5 or 6, don’t remember the exact age. We lost our father first due to TB, and one year later, our mother passed away. We were very small, and if not for our maternal uncle, we can’t imagine our lives today. At that time, we used to overhear people saying our mother was infected as she had closely looked after our father during his illness,” he narrated, recalling the loss.

“Our maternal uncle took care of all four of us, he married off my elder sister, and wherever I have reached today, the credit goes to him.”

“I want to dedicate this gold medal to my uncle,” he said with a sense of pride.

Tracing back his journey in boxing, Nenthok said he took up the sport at around 11 years of age after his uncle spotted his talent and decided to enroll him in a local academy. And from then there was no looking back for the youngster as he cleared the trials for the famed Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy.

“Since childhood, I was always into sports, so my uncle felt I could make a career out of it. He took me to a few boxing academies in our Dibang district, and after that I appeared for the district trials for a seat at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, (near Itanagar). And fortunately, things worked out for me as I cleared the trials in 2018,” he said.

“My relatives have always been very supportive. They ensured that I don’t miss on my dietary requirements and all that I need to sustain my boxing career.”

“Most importantly, I will forever be grateful to my maternal uncle and my near ones, for letting us live our childhood and making us capable of standing on our feet,” he said.

However, two years into his training and all set to take part in his first-ever national championships at the sub-junior level, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, disrupting sports action across countries. Back home for a good couple of years with no championships in the national circuit, Nenthok had to wait for another year for the biggest test of his brief career.

“But two years into my training at the academy, Covid-19 struck and we were sent back home. For the next two years, there were no championships, as a result, I missed an opportunity to take part in the sub-junior category,” he said.

Cut to July 2023, Nenthok knew the odds were stacked against him but he never allowed himself to be intimidated despite facing opponents with better resources and training.

“This was my first ever national championship, and the icing on the cake was it was held in front of the home crowd,” he stated.

“Participating in a familiar territory comes with both its advantages and disadvantages. And coming from Arunachal Pradesh, which is way behind the big teams like the Services, you have to double your effort in training to make your presence felt. I’m happy that I could beat boxers from such bigger teams to clinch the gold. It was a good test of my capabilities, and whatever training I have undergone over the years.”

“It’s also a matter of prestige for the state, and that was what was playing in my mind once I reached the final. But in each bout, I went out with a free mind. Izzat ka sawal tha (It was a matter of honour). We are the hosts, and all I wanted was to give my 100 percent for the gold,” he said with a wide grin before rushing back to the podium as the announcer declared him the Best Boxer of the tournament.

Well, Nenthok’s journey to success is not just about his prowess in the ring but also a testament to the human spirit’s ability to triumph over adversity.

