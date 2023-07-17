Arunachal Pradesh cop found dead in police station

Itanagar: An officer in-charge of a police station in Arunachal Pradesh was found dead under mysterious condition on Monday morning, a police official said.

Sub-inspector S Kri, the officer in-charge of Kaying police station in Siang district, was found dead inside the generator room within the police station around 6.30am, the official said.

Kri, who hailed from Tezu in Lohit district, was supposed to attend a routine meeting at Boleng, the headquarters of Siang district, the official said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on, the official said.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem.

