Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while emphasising the crucial role of electricity in modern society, called for the adoption of sustainable energy sources and ensuring universal access to this vital resource.
Taking to social media platforms, Khandu said, it is the lifeblood that illuminates homes, fuels innovation and connects individuals.
“With a collective effort, a brighter and electrified future can be achieved,” the chief minister said
Khandu’s observation came in the wake of remarkable achievements in rural electrification and infrastructure development across the state.
Arunachal Pradesh has achieved cent per cent rural electrification, encompassing a staggering 5,311 villages. The feat has brought light to previously unconnected areas, significantly improving the quality of life for residents.
Through key initiatives such as SAUBHAGYA (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, the state has electrified approximately 3.02 lakh households.
These programs have played a crucial role in extending the benefits of electricity to previously underserved communities, empowering them with improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.
To bolster the power infrastructure, Arunachal Pradesh has undertaken significant strides by erecting 2,141 km of 132 KV lines and 2,000 km of 33 KV lines.
These transmission lines have strengthened the grid network, ensuring reliable and efficient distribution of electricity to various regions of the state. Furthermore, the integration of optical fibre along the transmission lines has facilitated digital connectivity, enhancing communication and internet access for communities.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The achievements in rural electrification and infrastructure development highlight the state government’s commitment to transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a well-connected and prosperous region.
These efforts not only improve the standard of living for residents but also pave the way for sustainable growth, economic development, and enhanced opportunities for the people of the northeastern state.
Also read | Flood situation in Assam remains grim, around 1 lakh affected
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Home min reiterates claim to 62 villages within Assam’s border
- Flood risk looms over North Bengal; CM sends team to review situation
- Over 1.40 lakh kg drugs worth Rs 2,381 cr destroyed in various parts of India
- Manipur: Naga body calls for 12-hr shutdown after brutal killing of Naga woman
- Meghalaya: Tura must be ‘Winter Capital’, says BJP leader Bernard Marak
- Arunachal CM bats for adoption of sustainable energy sources