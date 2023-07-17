Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while emphasising the crucial role of electricity in modern society, called for the adoption of sustainable energy sources and ensuring universal access to this vital resource.

Taking to social media platforms, Khandu said, it is the lifeblood that illuminates homes, fuels innovation and connects individuals.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“With a collective effort, a brighter and electrified future can be achieved,” the chief minister said

Khandu’s observation came in the wake of remarkable achievements in rural electrification and infrastructure development across the state.

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved cent per cent rural electrification, encompassing a staggering 5,311 villages. The feat has brought light to previously unconnected areas, significantly improving the quality of life for residents.

Through key initiatives such as SAUBHAGYA (Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana) and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, the state has electrified approximately 3.02 lakh households.

These programs have played a crucial role in extending the benefits of electricity to previously underserved communities, empowering them with improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

To bolster the power infrastructure, Arunachal Pradesh has undertaken significant strides by erecting 2,141 km of 132 KV lines and 2,000 km of 33 KV lines.

These transmission lines have strengthened the grid network, ensuring reliable and efficient distribution of electricity to various regions of the state. Furthermore, the integration of optical fibre along the transmission lines has facilitated digital connectivity, enhancing communication and internet access for communities.

The achievements in rural electrification and infrastructure development highlight the state government’s commitment to transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a well-connected and prosperous region.

These efforts not only improve the standard of living for residents but also pave the way for sustainable growth, economic development, and enhanced opportunities for the people of the northeastern state.

Also read | Flood situation in Assam remains grim, around 1 lakh affected

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









