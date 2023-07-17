Arunachal: AEDMA's blood donation camp marks 11th Foundation Day

Itanagar: On Monday, the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the Rama Krishna Mission Hospital as part of their 11th foundation day celebrations. With the theme ‘Give blood, Give life’, the camp received an enthusiastic response from the public.

Over 50 individuals registered for blood donation, displaying their commitment to the cause. According to sources, a total of 20 units of blood were collected during the camp.

AEDMA president JT Tagam stressed the camp’s importance, considering it a goodwill gesture of giving back to society. He informed the media that while many participants were able to donate blood, a few individuals were unable to do so due to health concerns like high and low blood pressure, low hemoglobin levels, and other related issues.

Sonam Jelly, the general secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), lauded AEDMA’s efforts in organising the camps. He recognised the camps’ role in fostering a stronger bond between the media and the public. “Donating blood not only fills us with pride but also gives a sense of purpose in life,” he said.

He further said that this act not only brings joy to the donors but also has a transformative impact on the recipients, highlighting the importance of the donors’ good health and wellbeing.

Nadek Nabam, reigning Miss Arunachal and a participant in the camp, emphasised the positive outcomes of donating blood. She encouraged the public to actively engage in similar events and help those in need.

The blood donation camp is part of the upcoming foundation day celebrations of AEDMA which is scheduled for July 29.

Alongside this initiative, the association had previously organised sports events aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle among the media professionals in the state.

In the near future, AEDMA plans to host a media conclave titled ‘Digital Media as a Catalyst for Social Change,’ in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations.

