Arunachal to get three Doppler Radar stations soon: Rijiju

Itanagar: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that instruments for extensive weather reading and three large Doppler Radar stations will be installed in Arunachal Pradesh soon.
Chairing a day-long farmers awareness programme here, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences said that the installation of the instruments would result in accurate weather forecasts in the state which would directly benefit the farmers to plan their agricultural activities for maximising productivity and minimising losses.
He urged the farmers to increase agricultural productivity by using scientific applications.
The minister, who represents the Western Parliamentary constituency in the state, informed that since climate is an important factor in everyone’s lives and the fast-changing climate due to global warming is going to have an impact, all need to change lifestyles and respond to it scientifically.
He appealed to the farmers to take full advantage of the programme.
Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rijiju said that it was because of the initiatives of the NDA government through various schemes and programmes, the country and the state, in particular, has seen improvement in road connectivity, electricity in every village, Direct Beneficiary Transfer system (DBT), mid-day meal scheme and many others.
The programme on Self Reliant Farmers: Empowering Farmers through Agro meteorological Advisory Services in Changing Climate, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Association of Agrometeorologists, state agricultural department and Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies, here.
Earlier, state agriculture and horticulture minister Tage Taki while speaking on the occasion, said that the reason for less productivity in the state can be attributed to no tools for assessment of climatic variation.
“Lack of weather-related data like rain density, wind velocity, results in the failure of designing effective and efficient agricultural structure,” Taki said and requested the team of Earth Sciences from Delhi to consider the agro-climatic zones, climatic variations and the shortcoming in accurate weather forecast in the state and train the farmers accordingly so that they gain maximum benefit from the training.
