Arunachal: Tawang gears up for Dalai Lama’s visit

Tawang: A preliminary meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tawang on Monday to discuss preparations for the 14th Dalai Lama‘s proposed visit of the region.

The Tibetan spiritual leader is expected to visit Arunachal Pradesh in October-November this year.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Addressing the meeting, Tawang DC Kanki Darang emphasised the significance of the Dalai Lama’s visit. However, he clarified that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss groundwork preparations and sought cooperation from all attendees to ensure a successful visit.

Local MLA Tsering Tashi provided an update on the Dalai Lama’s consent to visit Tawang, highlighting the crucial role that weather conditions in Tawang would play in the visit’s success. “Today’s preliminary meeting will finalise a tentative program, which will be forwarded to the government for consideration, and pursued with the office of the Dalai Lama,” he stated.

During the open discussion, the attending members including lama Ngawang Norbu, Lama Jampa Tsundu from Tawang Monastery, Lobsang Phuntso, founder director of Jhamtse Gatsal Lungla, and others, shared their suggestions about the formation of a state-level reception committee for the proposed visit.

Following the meeting, a committee was formed to inspect the places the Dalai Lama is expected to visit during his proposed trip. The committee members were assigned the task of submitting reports and proposals, if any, for the renovation of these locations at the earliest.

Additionally, a committee headed by senior monk Ngawang was established to organise offerings and prayers (Tenshug) for the Dalai Lama’s wellness and longevity.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Local authorities and stakeholders expressed their dedication to ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for the esteemed spiritual leader’s visit.

As per locals, the proposed visit of the Dalai Lama holds immense significance for the community, fostering a stronger bond between the people and their revered spiritual leader.

The meeting was also attended by ZPC Leki Gombu, Sera Jey Jamyang Choikorling monastery, Abbot Dolhe Rinpoche, PRI leaders, government officers and representatives from various other monasteries and nunneries.

Also Read | Sporting graph of India has shot up to top level: Arunachal CM

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









