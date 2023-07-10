Arunachal: Tawang gears up for Dalai Lama’s visit

Tawang: A preliminary meeting was convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tawang on Monday to discuss preparations for the 14th Dalai Lama‘s proposed visit of the region.
The Tibetan spiritual leader is expected to visit Arunachal Pradesh in October-November this year.
Addressing the meeting, Tawang DC Kanki Darang emphasised the significance of the Dalai Lama’s visit. However, he clarified that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss groundwork preparations and sought cooperation from all attendees to ensure a successful visit.
Local MLA Tsering Tashi provided an update on the Dalai Lama’s consent to visit Tawang, highlighting the crucial role that weather conditions in Tawang would play in the visit’s success. “Today’s preliminary meeting will finalise a tentative program, which will be forwarded to the government for consideration, and pursued with the office of the Dalai Lama,” he stated.
During the open discussion, the attending members including lama Ngawang Norbu, Lama Jampa Tsundu from Tawang Monastery, Lobsang Phuntso, founder director of Jhamtse Gatsal Lungla, and others, shared their suggestions about the formation of a state-level reception committee for the proposed visit.
Following the meeting, a committee was formed to inspect the places the Dalai Lama is expected to visit during his proposed trip. The committee members were assigned the task of submitting reports and proposals, if any, for the renovation of these locations at the earliest.
Additionally, a committee headed by senior monk Ngawang was established to organise offerings and prayers (Tenshug) for the Dalai Lama’s wellness and longevity.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Local authorities and stakeholders expressed their dedication to ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place for the esteemed spiritual leader’s visit.
As per locals, the proposed visit of the Dalai Lama holds immense significance for the community, fostering a stronger bond between the people and their revered spiritual leader.
The meeting was also attended by ZPC Leki Gombu, Sera Jey Jamyang Choikorling monastery, Abbot Dolhe Rinpoche, PRI leaders, government officers and representatives from various other monasteries and nunneries.
Also Read | Sporting graph of India has shot up to top level: Arunachal CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Tawang gears up for Dalai Lama’s visit
- Meghalaya HC rejects ex-GHADC secy’s plea challenging Lokayukta order
- Arunachal: Man kidnapped in Itanagar found; 3 arrested
- Meghalaya: Tura activist slams govt for poor education ranking
- Meghalaya govt assures of recruiting MTET-passed candidates by August
- Arunachal: Level of competition has vastly improved, says junior India boxing head coach