Itanagar: In a swift operation conducted by the Itanagar police, a man who was abducted earlier on Monday was rescued. Three suspects have been apprehended by the police.
The incident took place around 10 am at the Gandhi Market area in Itanagar.
According to the FIR received by the authorities, the victim, identified as Reri Boje, an assistant engineer (AE) with the rural works department (RWD), was forcibly abducted by three unknown individuals who were traveling in a white car.
The incident prompted the registration of an FIR under sections 365/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Itanagar Police Station, with inspector S Roy assigned to lead the investigation.
Responding promptly to the report, the Itanagar Police led by inspector Yangfo, inspector Riram, and sub-inspector A K Jha, under the supervision of officer-in-charge Pawan Yadav, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in training, initiated a search operation to locate the abducted individual.
The victim was later found near the Richi Jullang area, close to the Chimpu-Jullang Bridge. The police later also managed to arrest the suspects who have been identified as Yarkum Rimo (40), Mako Rimo (23), and Tah Rimo (35).
All three individuals hail from the Fengche village of East Kameng District.
Authorities have also seized the car that was used in the abduction. It has been determined that the motive behind the abduction was related to personal reasons, although specific details have not been disclosed.
