Major police reshuffle in Arunachal, 35 officers transferred

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a major reshuffle in the state police department, ordering the transfer of 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) and 21 Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) officers.
At least nine of the 21 transferred APPS officers of additional SP rank have been promoted to the rank of SP, according to a government order issued recently.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vijay Kumar, attached to the police headquarters here, has been posted as DIG of the newly created Itanagar Range police administration.
SP (SIT & Crime) Rohit Rajbir Singh and Changlang SP Mihin Gambo have been shifted to Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and appointed as SP, Itanagar and Naharlagun respectively.
The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu had on May 31 approved the creation of the Itanagar Range police administration, headed by a DIG with three SP-level officers under ICR to ensure effective law and order.
Lower Subansiri SP Sachin Singhal has been posted as SP (Traffic), ICR DIG (Fire & Emergency Services) Asif Md Ali has been given the post of DIG (HQ), while DIG (HQ) Amit Roy has been given the charge of DIG (Security).
Pakke Kessang SP Habung Hailang has been transferred and posted as Chief Security Liasoning Officer (CSLO) of the CM’s Security Cell, while incumbent CSLO Kirli Padu has been shifted and posted as SP Changlang.
East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta has been given the post of SP Tirap and Namsai SP D W Thungon has been transferred and posted as SP Tawang.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The promoted APPS officers include ASP (Tawang) Thuptan Jambey, who has been posted as SP Leparada, ASP (ICR) Dekio Gumja who has been made the CO of 2nd AAPBn, Aalo; ASP (Pasighat) Tashi Darang who has been transferred to Pakke Kessang as SP; ASP (City) Thutan Jamba who has been made the SP of Upper Subansiri, ASP (Pasighat) who has been posted as SP Upper Siang and ASP (Dibang Valley) Ringu Ngupok who has been made the SP of Dibang Valley.
ASP (Lohit) Sange Thinley has been posted as SP Namsai, ASP (Itanagar) Kamdam Sikom has been posted as SP East Kameng and Deputy CO of 1st AAPBn SD Thongdok has been posted as CO of 1st IRBn, the order stated.
Also Read | 10 years of Ziro: How it became Northeast’s biggest music festival
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- NE Catholic bishops oppose UCC; see it as threat to democracy
- India emerging as hub for visual effects, animation: Anurag Thakur
- Major police reshuffle in Arunachal, 35 officers transferred
- Mizoram: Heroin worth over Rs 7 crore seized in Aizawl; 8 held
- Pak assures IMF of USD 8 billion external payments: Report
- Sri Lankan Speaker thanks India for help during financial crisis