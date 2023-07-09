Itanagar: The Don Bosco College ground in Itanagar came alive with vibrant cultural performances as the 5th edition of the Junior Boys National Boxing Championship got underway here on Sunday.
Organised by the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) under the auspices of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and with support of the directorate of sports, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the championship promises to showcase the extraordinary boxing skills of talented young athletes from all corners of the nation.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who formally declared open the championship, in his address, expressed his delight at witnessing the remarkable growth of sports in Arunachal Pradesh over the years.
He extended his gratitude to the Central Government for establishing a Center of Excellence for the development of sports in the state.
Reflecting on the positive impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on Indian sports, Khandu highlighted how Indian athletes have gained recognition in major global tournaments. He further emphasised the state’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure and fostering the growth of talented athletes in collaboration with various sports organisations, including the Arunachal Olympic Association.
Appreciating the relentless efforts of the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) in promoting and developing boxing in the state, the chief minister acknowledged their invaluable contribution to the sport.
Further, he also expressed his confidence in the young boxers, urging them to give their best performances and represent the country with pride.
Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung joined the chief minister in extending his best wishes to all the participating boxers and coaches.
BF secretary general Hemanta Kumar Kalita described the event as historic, given its magnitude and the number of participants involved.
With a staggering participation of 367 talented boxers representing 35 states and Union Territories, the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship is set to be a fiercely competitive tournament of epic proportions.
A total of 34 bouts were scheduled on the first day of the championship, which will culminate on July 14.
