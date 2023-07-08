Arunachal: Army chopper on medical duty makes 'one-skid landing' on road

Itanagar: Amidst inclement weather condition, an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army, which was tasked to undertake a medical evacuation mission on July 7 in Arunachal Pradesh, was precluded from reaching the designated landing spot.
Following the incident, the helicopter was forced to make a ‘one-skid landing’ on a road after it encountered adverse weather conditions while carrying out the critical medical evacuation mission.
The two patients, who were being carried in the helicopter, have been shifted to Jorhat for further medical treatment, the Indian Army stated.
Taking to Twitter, Spear Corps of the Indian Army said, “An Advanced Light Helicopter was tasked to undertake medical evacuation mission on 07 July 23 in Arunachal Pradesh. Bad weather precluded reaching the designated place- Helicopter made ‘One Skid Landing’ on a road. 2 critical patients evacuated to Jorhat thereafter.”
Meanwhile, even as all of northeast India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and others, received heavy rains last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast another episode of torrential rains between July 7 and July 11.
Accordingly, the IMD has issued an “orange alert” over the northeastern states during this forecast period.
Also Read | Heavy rains forecast over NE India, Assam under ‘severe flood alert’
