Guwahati: Marking a new chapter in Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting folklore, Itanagar, the state capital, is all set to host its first ever national-level tournament when the 5th Junior Boys’ National Boxing Championship runs from July 9-14 with participation of over 500 promising pugilists from across the country.
The event will take place at the Don Bosco College ground in the city, which boasts excellent facilities and accommodations for all participants. The Don Bosco College ground, known for its state-of-the-art facilities, will provide an ideal setting for the championship, ensuring a seamless and competitive event.
As the boxing fraternity eagerly awaits the inauguration on July 9, all eyes will be on Arunachal Pradesh as it steps into the national spotlight, showcasing its enthusiasm for sports and its ability to host a grand event that will leave a lasting impact on the youth of the state and the nation as a whole.
With participants from 26 states and boxing powerhouses like the Services, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, besides Delhi, Pondicherry, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Ladakh, Dadar & Nagar Haveli, West Bengal, Steel Plant Jamshedpur, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, the tournament promises to be a great breeding ground for the upcoming pugilists.
Highlighting the importance of the event, Biri Chattum, vice president of Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association (AABA) and chairman of the organising committee, emphasised the positive impact this championship will have on the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, while expressing his gratitude to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) for granting them the opportunity to organise this national championship.
Teli Kahi, AABA secretary general and organising secretary, has expressed their readiness to welcome the players and officials from all states. Their meticulous preparations and commitment to ensuring a successful tournament have earned accolades from both participants and organisers alike.
Earlier on Thursday, Abu Tayeng, Arunachal Pradesh sports secretary; Bamang Tago, secretary general of Arunachal Olympic Association; Teli Kahi and Biri Chattum handed over the boxing sandos to the home team.
The tournament holds significance for the boxers, eyeing to make a mark and break into the national side, by earning a call to the camp.
