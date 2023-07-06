Arunchal: Governor Parnaik takes part in Dree festival

Ziro: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik actively took part in the Dree festival celebration organized by the Apatani Tribe here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.
The Dree festival, renowned for its agricultural significance, represents the protection of crops and a prosperous harvest.
Addressing the gathering, Parnaik extended his Dree greetings and emphasized the festival’s role in fostering love, unity, and camaraderie within the community. He commended the indigenous festivals for promoting peace, harmony, and prosperity in the region, urging the people to preserve and propagate their cultural heritage.
The governor applauded the Apatani Tribe for their unique agricultural practices and their dedication to maintaining a pristine environment. He encouraged the youth to harness the potential of agriculture and its allied sectors, aiming to make Arunachal Pradesh the food bowl of the North East Region. Additionally, he advised the younger generation to explore cultural tourism, entrepreneurship in tourism, horticulture, and other service sectors.
Parnaik later visited the painting and photography stalls, which were set up as part of the festival. He also felicitated Padi Manu, a teacher at Government Secondary School, Hong, Ziro, recognizing her as the ‘Teacher of the Year’ for her initiative in establishing a library in the school.
The festival celebration witnessed the presence of Agriculture minister and local MLA Tage Taki, as well as other dignitaries, including deputy commissioner Bamin Nime, SP Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal and Tarh Tabin of Arunachal Indigenous Tribe Forum.
The event also featured a captivating cultural presentation showcasing the rich heritage and traditions of the Apatani society.
