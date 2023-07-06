Itanagar: The much-delayed National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Jote, Arunachal Pradesh, has once again come under scanner following allegations of massive corruption and faulty infrastructure.

Renowned social activist Payi Gyadi, in a letter to the President of India, flagged corruption and requested a proper investigation into the delay in the competition of the premier institute despite exhausting more than eight hundred thousand crores.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Gyadi, quoting a newspaper article, said Rs. 800 crores were funded for the institute’s infrastructure development since construction began in 2012, but the institute is yet to see the light of day. He added a revised estimate of Rs. 868.36 crore was also sanctioned.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the utilization and outcome of these substantial funds from the public exchequer.

Meanwhile, Gyadi also wrote a letter to the Ministry of Education, Central Vigilance Commission, and the Central Bureau of Investigation alleging widespread fraud, corruption, and cheating have marred the infrastructure development at the Insitute.

“Established norms may have been deliberately manipulated to facilitate collaboration between officials and private entities involved in the execution of works. The gravity of the situation suggests that elements with ill intent have gained control over this National Institute of Importance, monopolizing its works and compromising its integrity,” the social activist alleged.

Earlier, Gyadi, who visited the campus on June 15 corroborated the grievances of the students and the faculty members.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to him, the technology-based programmes offered at the institute are primarily theoretical, with inadequate practical labs, while the quarters and hostels are in deplorable condition. He further said that many meritorious lecturers have left the institute due to rampant corruption and poor condition.

“The appalling state of affairs witnessed first-hand necessitates immediate action without having to rely solely on the submission of RTIs and paperwork,” Gyadi said, urging the authorities concerned to help identify, punish, and rectify the situation.

The social activist further said that the eyewitness accounts reveal a shocking, disheartening reality within the institute that was once poised for growth.

“The brazen conduct of officials, colluding with other parties to exploit the institute, should not be tolerated. A thorough investigation is warranted to establish the extent of the criminal conspiracy involving high-ranking individuals, local officials, and contractors who have violated established norms,” he said in his letter.

Demanding stringent punishment, Gyadi said the erring firm be black-listed, and the officials held accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The investigation should not be limited to the current circumstances but should extend to the role played by past and present directors and officials associated with the NIT. The gravity of this situation demands firm and resolute action to prevent the recurrence of such nefarious intentions and protect the institution’s future,” Gyadi said.

Meanwhile, on June 19, Gyadi had also lodged a complaint at the State’s Special Investigation Cell demanding an investigation into the alleged corruption at the NIT, Jote.

Also Read | Assam BIEO nabs ‘mastermind’ in GST fraud case from Arunachal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









