Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday reviewed the progress of ongoing welfare schemes in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, and said it must be ensured that the benefits reach people at the grassroots.

Had DISHA review virtual meeting with the officials of Pakke Kesang, East Kameng, West Kameng and Tawang Districts. Hon’ble Minister Mama Natung, Hon’ble MLAs Shri Tapuk Taku, Haying Mangfi, Goruk Pudung attended the meeting. MLA Shri Nyayo Dokum also attended as guest.… pic.twitter.com/AHIJtNdyHU — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 3, 2023

Chairing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting virtually, the Minister for Earth Sciences also said that the beneficiaries should be well-informed about the details of the schemes, an official release said.

In order to ensure smooth implementation, Rijiju said active involvement of local MLAs and panchayat leaders is essential.

The meeting was attended by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar and various MLAs from different districts.

