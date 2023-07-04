Itanagar: A nine-member technical expert committee constituted by the Tirap district administration in Arunachal Pradesh to probe into alleged defective laptops given to toppers of CBSE exams in the district has confirmed that the machines were faulty and old.
As many as 18 meritorious students who performed well in Class X and XII exams conducted by CBSE this year were given free laptops by the education department in the district during a programme on June 20.
The laptops were given as part of the District Academic Toppers Award 2021-22 being implemented by the Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE).
However, eight students returned their laptops alleging that the machines were old and could not be used due to technical malfunctions.
They also alleged that the laptops showed severe signs of wear and tear, scratches besides indecent videos stored in it with names of previous users.
Tirap Deputy Commissioner Hento Karga constituted an expert committee headed by a circle officer to probe into the matter.
“The state government has decided to replace the laptops with new ones. To avoid any kind of further embarrassment, the district administration has decided to thoroughly check the new machines before handing them to the students,” Karga said.
Meanwhile, the education department has decided to blacklist the firm that supplied the laptops.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
An official of the department said the supplier had been selected after following the due tender process.
The All Tirap Students’ Union (ATSU) on Monday, in a memorandum to the DDSE, demanded a thorough investigation against all officers involved in manipulating the district academic toppers award 2021-22.
Also Read | Arunachal: Benefits of schemes must reach grassroots, says Rijiju
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: 18 Class X, XII toppers given faulty laptops, probe finds
- Guwahati: VP Dhankhar, wife offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple
- Count of active COVID-19 cases in India now at 1,468
- Mizoram’s Lallianzuala Chhangte is ‘AIFF Senior Player of the Year’
- Engine glitch: Dibrugarh flight with Assam ministers aborts take off
- Amid ethnic violence, is Manipur staring at a famine?