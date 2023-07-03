Arunachal: Tawang district hospital gets Kayakalp award

Itanagar: The Khando Drowa Sangmo Hospital in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh was selected as the best Kayakalp district hospital in the state, while the Community Health Center (CHC) at Ruksin in East Siang district has won the best CHC award, the health department said on Sunday.

The Kayakalp Award was instituted by the central government to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities.

As many as 12 best primary health centres from various districts were also awarded certificates.

The Kayakalp Award carries cash prizes of Rs 50 lakh for the best district hospital, Rs 15 lakh for the best CHC and Rs 2 lakh for the best PHC.

The state-level award ceremony was organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) here on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang and other dignitaries.

