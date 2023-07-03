Arunachal: Tawang district hospital gets Kayakalp award

Itanagar: The Khando Drowa Sangmo Hospital in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh was selected as the best Kayakalp district hospital in the state, while the Community Health Center (CHC) at Ruksin in East Siang district has won the best CHC award, the health department said on Sunday.
The Kayakalp Award was instituted by the central government to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities.
As many as 12 best primary health centres from various districts were also awarded certificates.
The Kayakalp Award carries cash prizes of Rs 50 lakh for the best district hospital, Rs 15 lakh for the best CHC and Rs 2 lakh for the best PHC.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The state-level award ceremony was organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) here on Sunday.
The programme was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang and other dignitaries.
Also Read | Arunachal: Subansiri Lower Hydro Project 90% complete, says NHPC
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur violence: SC asks state govt to file updated status report
- Assam’s noted singer Sudakshina Sarma dies at age 89
- First ever view of the Milky Way seen through neutrino particles
- Demand discussion on Manipur in Parliament: Assam Cong MP Pradyut Bordoloi
- Bengal: TMC worker killed, Cong activist shot at in rural poll violence
- Arunachal: Tawang district hospital gets Kayakalp award