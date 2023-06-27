BRO restores border road connectivity in Arunachal within 72 hrs

Itanagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday claimed its personnel restored connectivity along the damaged Ditte Dime-Migging Road in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh within a record 72 hours.
Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) commanding officer O Taki said that despite heavy rain, the BRO personnel completed road diversion and opened the road for all types of traffic on June 23.
The road connectivity was affected after an 80-feet bailey bridge over a tributary of Siang River, with a dumper on the structure, collapsed on June 19, as a result of which border areas like Tuting subdivision were completely cut-off, Taki said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Personnel of BRO’s Project Brahmank promptly took up construction of a diversion road and restored the connectivity, he added.
Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang lauded the BRO for the quick response in restoring road connectivity.
Also Read | Arunachal: Man arrested for raping 13-year-old minor in West Siang
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Man urinates, defecates on floor of Air India flight mid-air, held
- Manipur violence: Meiteis protest in Pune, seek PM’s intervention
- ‘No work no pay’ rule in Manipur for employees not attending office
- ‘Help us to help Manipur’: Army says women activists interfering in ops
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram awaits Rs 10 crore relief from Centre
- Assam: Birds poisoned in Barpeta; environmentalists call for action