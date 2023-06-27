BRO restores border road connectivity in Arunachal within 72 hrs

Itanagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday claimed its personnel restored connectivity along the damaged Ditte Dime-Migging Road in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh within a record 72 hours.

Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) commanding officer O Taki said that despite heavy rain, the BRO personnel completed road diversion and opened the road for all types of traffic on June 23.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The road connectivity was affected after an 80-feet bailey bridge over a tributary of Siang River, with a dumper on the structure, collapsed on June 19, as a result of which border areas like Tuting subdivision were completely cut-off, Taki said.

Personnel of BRO’s Project Brahmank promptly took up construction of a diversion road and restored the connectivity, he added.

Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Hage Lailang lauded the BRO for the quick response in restoring road connectivity.

Also Read | Arunachal: Man arrested for raping 13-year-old minor in West Siang

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









