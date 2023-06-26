Arunachal: Man arrested for raping 13-year-old minor in West Siang

Itanagar: Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl, an officer said.
Two men allegedly kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl in West Siang district on June 22, Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Poswal said.
“We have arrested one of the accused, while the other accused is still absconding,” the SP said without divulging the details due to the ongoing investigation.
He said the police have intensified its operation to nab the absconding accused.
Meanwhile, the Aalo Women police station officer in charge Jeshek Pari said that a case under Section 376 of the IPC (sexual assault) along with the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused at the Aalo Women police station.
The OC appealed to the people having any information about the accused to come forward and share it with the police.
