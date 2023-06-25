Itanagar: Three women were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district after heroin worth Rs 6 lakh was recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Longding Deputy Superintendent of Police B Tangjang was deployed near the Pumao-Longding tri-junction and these police personnel seized 197.6 gram of the narcotics substance from the three alleged drug peddlers on Saturday, a senior officer said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The three women were arrested and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them at Longding police station, he added.
Also Read | Multipurpose mall brings promise to remote Arunachal town
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Street plays in Kamrup Metro sensitise stakeholders against tobacco menace
- Assam’s higher edu institutes to be autonomous by 2040: Minister
- Arunachal: Heroin worth Rs 6 lakh seized, 3 women held
- Assam floods: NDRF rescues over 120 people
- NEW SONGS SUNDAY: Doja Cat, Astra King & more…
- Assam honours ‘Loktantra senanis’ for resisting Emergency in 1975