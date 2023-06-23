Tawang: A new multipurpose mall, Tashi Delek Town Square, has opened in Lungla, a remote town in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The mall was built by the Agola Sons Foundation Trust and houses a State Bank of India branch, a supermarket, restaurants, meeting rooms, a kids’ zone, and a variety of other shops.
The mall is designed in traditional Buddhist style and is the first of its kind in Tawang district.
The opening ceremony was attended by 500 people, including the Chief Guest Padma Shri Thegtse Rinpoche, MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Rishikesh Shrivastava, Commandant 67th Bn., Lungla, Regional Manager SBI Dharmananda Banai, Maling Gombu, Member, BTI, Ministry of Culture, Addl. DC of Lungla Tashi Dhondup, and other panchayat members and village pradhans.
The program also featured gala cultural presentations by local artists, Lek Wangchu from Teli Village and Thutan Leki from Sakyur Village, and Monpa traditional dance by the students of BCEF School and KGBV Girls School, Pharmey Lungla.
The opening of Tashi Delek Town Square is a major development for Lungla and will provide much-needed facilities to the local people.
The mall is a unique blend of traditional and modern design and is sure to become a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
The mall will help to boost the local economy and provide a one-stop shop for a variety of goods and services. While being a modern and convenient space for people to gather, it will also help preserve traditional culture and architecture.
The opening of Tashi Delek Town Square is a significant event for Lungla and Arunachal Pradesh. The mall is a valuable addition to the community and will provide a range of benefits to the local people.
