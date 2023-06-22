Rono Hills: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) and Guru Nanak Educational Society (GNES), Chennai signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish and promote inter-institutional teaching, research, faculty, and student development programmes as well as cultural exchanges.

The collaboration aims to benefit students and faculties academically in a mutually beneficial manner.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The MoU signing ceremony took place with the presence of RGU Vice-Chancellor Saket Kushwaha and GNES General Secretary Manjit Singh Nayar. RGU Registrar NT Rikam and Dr Swati Paliwal, the Head of Consultancy & Outreach Initiative at Guru Nanak College, served as signatories.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Prof Kushwaha regarded the signing of the MoU as a welcome step. He expressed optimism about its potential to yield tangible results.

“Guru Nanak College, an A++ NAAC accredited institution under GNES in Chennai, holds significant potential for collaboration in research activities, data collection, and joint development of research projects and publications. The primary objective of the MoU is to provide opportunities for inter-institutional teaching and research collaborations between RGU and GNES,” he said.

Dr Rikam stated that the objectives outlined in the MoU would lead to mutually beneficial outcomes for both universities, despite being located in different regions.

GNES general secretary Manjit Singh Nayar and Head of Consultancy & Outreach Initiative at Guru Nanak College, Dr Swati Paliwal, expressed their satisfaction with the partnership. They reiterated their commitment to conduct activities in accordance with the framework of Intellectual Property Rights and agreed-upon benefit-sharing provisions outlined in the MoU.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

During the discussions, senior professor of Economics at RGU Prof Nayak emphasised the importance of financial responsibility and resource deployment. It was agreed that each activity would be individually assessed and mutually consented upon to ensure effective implementation within the scope of collaboration.

Dr David Pertin, the nodal officer of the MoU and Joint Registrar of RGU, provided an overview of the MoU’s significance. He highlighted the promising nature of this joint venture, which was auspiciously signed on the International Day of Yoga—an occasion that symbolises physical and academic expansion.

Also read | Arunachal as integral part of India: US to consider resolution to affirm

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









