Itanagar: Landslides triggered by heavy rain have disrupted surface communication in several Arunachal Pradesh districts, officials said on Thursday.
Blockades have been reported at numerous points along the Aalo-Pangin Road in West Siang district, PWD (Highway) Assistant Engineer Gemar Padu said.
Roads have also been blocked at four places near Lokpeng in Siang district, he said.
“The department has engaged men and machinery to clear the debris,” Padu said.
The Pangin-Pasighat road has been hit by landslides, too, resulting in blockades, officials said.
Disruptions have also been reported on the Pasighat-Mebo-Bomjir-Dambuk road near Sissar, they added.
The northeastern state has been receiving heavy rainfall in many places since the last few days.
