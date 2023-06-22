Arunachal: At Ziro, Union min Rijiju stresses on promoting local products

Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday stressed on promotion of local products, and asked traders to deal in items taking into account the demand in the market.
Attending a traders’ conference at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district as part of the BJP’s month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, Rijiju said that the products should be competitively priced.
“This will not only boost our self-sustainability but also benefit our local producers, who at the moment are suffering due to want of market to sell their products,” he said.
The BJP’s mass outreach programme is being conducted to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state.
Stating that Ziro is one of the biggest tourist hubs of the state, the minister of earth sciences urged locals to work hand in hand with the state government for the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh.
“All the central and state projects in the state are going on at a fast pace,” he claimed.
Rijiju assured the traders that he will take up their issues with the state government.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Speaking at the programme, state Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said that tourism, horticulture, fishery and livestock are the key industries that could propel the economic growth of Ziro valley.
The traders of Ziro valley should take advantage of the natural bounties that have the potential to boost their economy to a great extent, if harnessed properly, he said.
Also read | Arunachal: RGU, GNES sign MoU for academic collaboration
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal rains: Landslides cut surface contact in several districts
- Meghalaya: Minister chairs meeting on improving education sector in state
- Arunachal: At Ziro, Union min Rijiju stresses on promoting local products
- Meghalaya: PA Sangma stadium partially collapses; probe ordered
- India to sign Artemis Accords, send joint mission to ISS: White House
- G20 nations can undertake skill mapping at global level: PM Modi