Arunachal: At Ziro, Union min Rijiju stresses on promoting local products

Itanagar: Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday stressed on promotion of local products, and asked traders to deal in items taking into account the demand in the market.

Attending a traders’ conference at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district as part of the BJP’s month-long ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, Rijiju said that the products should be competitively priced.

“This will not only boost our self-sustainability but also benefit our local producers, who at the moment are suffering due to want of market to sell their products,” he said.

The BJP’s mass outreach programme is being conducted to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, and seven years of the Pema Khandu government in the state.

Stating that Ziro is one of the biggest tourist hubs of the state, the minister of earth sciences urged locals to work hand in hand with the state government for the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh.

“All the central and state projects in the state are going on at a fast pace,” he claimed.

Rijiju assured the traders that he will take up their issues with the state government.

Speaking at the programme, state Agriculture Minister Tage Taki said that tourism, horticulture, fishery and livestock are the key industries that could propel the economic growth of Ziro valley.

The traders of Ziro valley should take advantage of the natural bounties that have the potential to boost their economy to a great extent, if harnessed properly, he said.

