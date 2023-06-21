Yoga brings peace of mind, teaches self-discipline: Arunachal Governor

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to practice yoga regularly for a healthier lifestyle.
Participating in the International Yoga Day at Raj Bhavan here, he said yoga helps in improving physical strength and confidence and also has a positive and calming effect on the practitioners.
“Yoga has remedies for every illness. Yoga brings peace of mind, inculcates self-discipline and ensures physical and mental wellness,” the governor said.
Parnaik said that yoga is one of the greatest gifts of ancient India to the world.
“At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this cultural asset of ancient Indian culture is spreading throughout the world,” the governor added.
He said in today’s world of stress and mental tension, yoga provides the best way in maintaining a sound lifestyle.
“It is an amalgam of body, mind and soul,” Patnaik said while advising the people to read books on yoga and practice it in their homes.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The event, organised along with the rest of the world, was attended by the officers and staff of the Governor’s Secretariat, personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police.
It was organised by the Governor’s Secretariat in collaboration with the state Sports and Youth Affairs Department.
Also Read | Arunachal: Khandu inaugurates ‘CM HELPS’ centre in Tawang
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- First govt English-medium school opens in Assam’s Goraimari
- TMC questions PM Modi’s visit to US when Manipur burns
- Polo players take out peace rally of ponies in Manipur
- Practice yoga for a healthy mind and body: Nagaland Governor
- Guwahati Biotech Park’s Tech Incubation Centre completes a year
- Yoga brings peace of mind, teaches self-discipline: Arunachal Governor