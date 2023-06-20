Arunachal govt, Indian Army inaugurate Tawang Marathon

Itanagar: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with representatives of Indian Army on Tuesday launched the inaugural edition of Tawang Marathon.

The marathon, which will take place on October 1, aims to attract participants from across the globe, an official release stated on Tuesday.

The inaugural edition promises to be a marquee event in the running calendar, offering an unforgettable experience for both seasoned runners and enthusiasts alike, the release stated.

The Tawang Marathon is a collaborative effort between the government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Eastern Command of Indian Army, showcasing the spirit of unity and shared commitment to promoting sports and healthy lifestyles.

The Tawang Marathon features 4 categories, each designed to challenge participants and provide an inclusive experience for all fitness levels. Runners can choose to participate in categories like the prestigious Marathon (42.195 KM), the Half Marathon (21.0975 KM), the 10 km race, or the 5 km race.

“Regardless of the category, all runners will be treated to awe-inspiring vistas as they navigate the pristine surroundings of Tawang, creating memories that will last a lifetime,” read the official release.

Demonstrating his support and enthusiasm for this grand event, chief minister Khandu himself registered as the first participant, underscoring the significance of the marathon for the region and its people.

“The Indian Army and the Arunachal state government believe that this unique initiative will not only place Tawang on the International Sporting Calendar but also help boost tourist footfall to the region. The Tawang Marathon also aims to promote fitness, healthy living, and the spirit of sportsmanship,” the statement elaborated.

It further added, “By bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds, this event will foster a sense of camaraderie and unity, transcending borders and boundaries.”

To ensure smooth management and execution of the Tawang Marathon, the event has been entrusted to CYRUNS, a renowned professional sports event management company experienced in organising large-scale sporting events.

Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, interact with local communities, and experience the warmth and hospitality of the region.

The registration for the Tawang Marathon is now open, and interested participants can visit the official event website at https://tawangmarathon.com/

