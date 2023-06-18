Arunachal: Congress organises protest against BJP gov

Banderdewa: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Nabam Tuki, inaugurated a two-day Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) event at Banderwara, aimed at protesting against perceived “anti-democratic practices of the current BJP government”.
The event, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC), also promoted the values of love, unity, and fraternity among Indian citizens.
The yatra commenced on Saturday, starting from Banderdewa and concluding at Naharlagun. The procession will continue from Naharlagun to Itanagar on Sunday.
Nur Sofiqul Wazid, the in-charge of the Indian National Youth Congress (INYC), Arunachal Pradesh, addressed reporters and highlighted the objectives of the march. He mentioned that the event also serves as a tribute to Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, who initiated the BJY as a nationwide movement to unite the country against the “divisive politics” of the BJP-led Government of India.
Wazid emphasised the importance of public understanding and participation in creating an inclusive society where every individual is treated with equality, regardless of their state, region, community, or ethnicity.
He also criticised the BJP government for allegedly making false promises and promoting divisive politics, while highlighting the Congress party’s commitment to welfare governance at both the national and state levels.
Wazid further noted that similar marches are being conducted in every district of the country to commemorate Rahul Gandhi’s birth anniversary.
Tarh Jhony, the president of APYC, clarified that the current Yatra is not related to the upcoming assembly elections but instead, aims to foster a bond of love and gain the public’s trust.
“The primary objective of this Yatra is to unite India, strengthen the nation, and address pressing economic, social, and political issues that divide the country today,” he said.
Jhony emphasised, “The Yatra intends to raise awareness about rampant unemployment, inflation, politics of hate and division, and over-centralisation of the political system.”
He added that due to prevailing weather conditions in the state, the Yatra is scheduled to take place over two days.
