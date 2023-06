Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology in collaboration with the School of Energy Science & Engineering under IIT Guwahati installed a solar-wind power plant in Papum Pare district on Friday.

The 10-KW hybrid plant system was set up at Rural Technology Demonstration Centre (RTDC) in Kimin.

The system has a four-blade horizontal axis wind turbine of 5 KW capacity installed at 12-metre height from the ground level and another 5 KW-capacity solar photovoltaic panels, officials said.

The energy generated from the plant would be monitored using a hybrid charge controller and would be stored in a battery bank.

APSCS&T chairman Bamang Mangha along with its director C D Mungyak among others were present on the occasion.

The advantage of a wind-solar hybrid system is that power generation is uninterrupted throughout the year without getting hampered by seasonal changes, an official said.

“Such a hybrid system technology with a higher capacity is viable in the state where there is sufficient wind speed available in most times of the year and solar radiation is also abundant,” he said.

It is also expected that installations of such hybrid systems throughout the state will help meet the target of net-zero carbon emissions of the Pakke Declaration’ made by the state cabinet in 2021, another official said.

The declaration envisages a multi-sectoral approach towards low emission and climate-resilient development.

