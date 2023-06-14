Arunachal govt to take up seamless infra development through vibrant villages: Guv

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Tuesday said the state government will take up seamless infrastructure development by establishing “vibrant villages” along the Indo-Tibet border with focus on health, education and communication sectors.

The governor, during an interaction with a team of state BJP leaders at Raj Bhavan here, also advocated a state that is free from drugs, noting that the Arunachal Pradesh government has launched several initiatives to curb the menace.

“The state can be converted into a tourism hotspot with potential in the eco-tourism and religious and adventure tourism sectors,” he said.

Parnaik also highlighted the vision and mission of the government to develop the northeastern state on all fronts.

