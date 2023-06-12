Injured Arunachal karate player Sangio’s brain not functioning, says relative

Guwahati: Promising Arunachal Pradesh karate player Sangio Jomin, who is admitted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh after suffering grievous injuries to her face and jaws in Naharlagun, is still under ventilator support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to a family member, Jomin has shown no signs of improvement since the fateful Monday (June 5) incident when she along with two other athletes and the rider of the scooter they were riding collided against a parked truck after the brakes of their vehicle failed.

“She is still on ventilator support. We just met the doctor monitoring her progress but unfortunately she hasn’t shown any signs of improvement. According to the doctor, her brain isn’t functioning, so we are hoping and praying for the best,” the relative told EastMojo.

When asked if the doctors had asked the family to shift the teenager to Guwahati, the relative said, “Yes, they are suggesting but again she is on ventilator support, and taking her to Guwahati might as well increase the risk on her life. We don’t want to take any chances, we are in a fix,” he added.

Boxer Amak Sonam, Sangio’s fellow trainee at the Sports Authority of India’s (Special Training Centre) at Naharlagun, passed away on Sunday after battling for life in a private hospital in the city.

Another athlete Heema Khoda was released from the hospital after receiving stitches while the fourth one, was Amak’s brother, who was riding the vehicle, had fractured his hand and sustained injuries on the head but has been released from the local hospital.

“Sangio has severe injuries near her eyebrow area, and the jaws, rest of her body is fine. She was seated last on the scooter, and the one sitting on the third (Amak Sonam) unfortunately passed away in Guwahati yesterday. The second pillion (Heema) and the rider (Amak’s brother) are safe,” Jomin’s brother said.

The 16-year-old Jomin had won a karate gold medal in the All India Inter-SAI tournament, which was held in Imphal in April this year. Born to the late Sangio Tashok Rughu, the young Jomin from Kra Daadi district of the state, won a gold medal at the 6th international karate championships in Kolkata last year.

The three teenagers were on their way to seek admission to their respective schools before meeting with the accident.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister of Earth Sciences condoled the death of Amak on social media.

“The cruel destiny has snatched promising Boxer Ms Amak Sonam from among us. Ms Sonam was very bright, talented and had brought laurels for the State. Recently she had won Gold for Arunachal in Sansad Khel Sphardha, 2023,” Khandu said on Twitter.

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family. May Lord Buddha provide peace to her soul,” he added.

Rijiju, the former Union Sports Minister said the state has lost a ‘true star’.

“Tragic news of the untimely passing of Miss Amak Sonam, a rising star in boxing. Her recent gold medal win in Sansad Khel Sphardha 2023 showcased her immense talent. Arunachal Pradesh has lost a true star,” Rijiju tweeted.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they navigate through this painful period. May she rest in peace. Om shanti,” he added.

Also Read | Arunachal athlete Amak Sonam loses battle for life

