Arunachal athlete Amak Sonam loses battle for life

Guwahati: Promising Arunachal Pradesh boxer Amak Sonam, who met with an accident in Naharlagun, passed away after battling for life in a Guwahati hospital on Sunday.

Sonam, 16, and Karate player Sangio Jomin were admitted to two hospitals in Assam after the duo suffered grievous injuries in a freak accident on June 5.

Another athlete Heema Khoda was released from the hospital after receiving stitches while the fourth one, Amak’s brother, who was riding the vehicle, fractured his hand and sustained injuries on the head but has been released from the local hospital.

The three teenagers were trainees at the Sports Authority of India’s (Special Training Centre) at Naharlagun and were on their way to seek admission to their respective schools when the scooter they were riding collided with a parked truck at Naharlagun.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu shared the heartbreaking news on social media on Sunday.

The cruel destiny has snatched promising Boxer Ms Amak Sonam from among us.



Ms Sonam was very bright, talented and had brought laurels for the State. Recently she had won Gold for Arunachal in Sansad Khel Sphardha, 2023.



“The cruel destiny has snatched promising Boxer Ms Amak Sonam from among us. Ms Sonam was very bright, talented and had brought laurels for the State. Recently she had won Gold for Arunachal in Sansad Khel Sphardha, 2023,” he said on Twitter.

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family. May Lord Buddha provide peace to her soul,” he added.

While the other athlete (Sangio) is still battling for life in a private hospital in Dibrugarh, Amak, who was on ventilator support in a Guwahati hospital, breathed her last despite the best efforts of the medical staff, said a source close to the incident.

