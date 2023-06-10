Birsa Munda symbol of tribal unification: Arunachal deputy CM

Itanagar: Freedom fighter Birsa Munda was a symbol of tribal unification and inspired millions of Indians, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein said on Friday.

Attending the 123rd death anniversary of Munda which was commemorated as ‘Shaheed Diwas’ at Kumari village in Lekang Circle of Namsai district, Mein said that Munda’s fight for the rights of tribal people made a significant contribution towards freedom struggle.

My recent visit to Kumari village in Lekang circle, Namsai was filled with love and kindness of the Adivasi community, who extended a warm reception upon my arrival. I was particularly touched by their token of gift in the form of a beautiful Dhoti, woven in intricate design,… pic.twitter.com/NYlFBRNr9U — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) June 9, 2023

“Acknowledging the magnitude of the contributions made by the valiant freedom fighter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared his birth anniversary on November 15 as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’,” he said.

Mein also offered floral homage to the tribal icon at the programme, organised by the Namsai district committee of the All Adivasi Community of Arunachal Pradesh (AACAP).

He said the research scholars from Arunachal Pradesh have so far identified 220 unsung heroes of the freedom struggle from the state.

The programme was also attended by Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, and MLAs and leaders of the district.

