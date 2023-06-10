Namsai: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday emphasized the state government’s commitment to promote an environment of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ and ‘Jan Samvad’ that encourages active participation from civil societies.

During his address at the inaugural session of the C20 summit, Khandu acknowledged the invaluable contributions of civil societies, including their expertise, local knowledge, and community-driven initiatives, towards inclusive and sustainable development.

He praised the C20 summit as an exceptional platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among civil society organizations worldwide, with the shared vision of promoting social and economic development, ensuring that no one is left behind.

“In celebration of the nine years of ‘Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan’ under the exceptional leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is committed to fostering a shared global future for all through the Amrit Kaal initiative,” the chief minister said.

Highlighting the remarkable progress made by Arunachal Pradesh in recent years, particularly in infrastructure development, Khandu credited the unwavering dedication of civil society organizations for the state’s unparalleled growth.

“In Arunachal Pradesh, our engagement with civil society organizations takes a unique form through the active involvement of Community Based Organizations (CBOs). As we prepare the State General Budget each year, we ensure that the voices of these CBOs are not only heard but also respected and considered. Their inputs provide us with a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of various communities, enabling us to design inclusive and effective development strategies,” revealed the chief minister.

He further highlighted that an interactive discussion was held between the state government and CBOs on April 12, which resulted in the signing of a Joint 21-point vision document.

“To further strengthen this partnership, I had the privilege of leading a delegation of CBOs on a transformative journey to Ahmedabad, the iconic Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, and New Delhi. This immersive experience served as a catalyst for envisioning a future filled with possibilities and empowering our CBOs to play a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our state. In a historic meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji interacted with members of the CBOs, igniting renewed passion and deepening our collective resolve to make Arunachal Pradesh the growth engine in India’s Amrit Kaal,” Khandu said.

Regarding the state’s achievements, the chief minister informed that the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has doubled, per capita income has increased by over 85%, the pace of road construction has increased nine-fold, hydropower energy generation has multiplied manifold, and numerous new schools, hospitals, and airports have been built and upgraded.

Arunachal has also given a significant boost to agriculture and allied sectors, promoted eco-tourism and sustainable tourism opportunities, and maintained a record recovery rate of over 99% during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, he further said.

Khandu emphasized that the unprecedented growth and development achieved by the state is a testament to the powerful mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” (Collective Efforts for Inclusive Growth).

The chief minister concluded by acknowledging the presence of delegates from various countries, including Armenia, Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Germany, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, USA, and Venezuela, alongside representatives from all community-based organizations and civil societies of Arunachal at the C20 summit.

