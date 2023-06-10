Diyun: The Changlang District Administration and District Education Department, in collaboration with its NGO partner India Foundation for Education Transformation, kicked off its 5-day teacher capacity building program on Saturday for the academic year 2023-24 in Arunachal’s Diyun.
The teacher capacity building program is being held as part of the ongoing initiative for improving foundational literacy and numeracy skills in children studying in 30 government and government upper primary schools under Diyun Circle.
The training program will continue till 15 June.
For the next five days, more than 100 teachers, including headmasters and headmistresses of government schools, will receive training on classroom management, lesson planning, classroom structures and processes, foundational literacy, and foundational numeracy.
Changlang Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh and Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Tage Kakki oriented the teachers on their roles, responsibilities, accountabilities, and expectations for the academic year 2023-24.
During the training program, the district administration acknowledged the selfless efforts of 32 teaching village-level community volunteers who had taught the children during summer break as part of the “summer school readiness program”. The volunteers were also awarded appreciation certificates by the deputy commissioner.
Speaking on the occasion, Sunny K Singh, DC, Changlang stressed breaking the tag of low Performing District (LPD) that Changlang district is tagged with as far as learning levels are concerned. “I vow to take all steps necessary to improve the statistics as far as low learning levels data is concerned,” Singh said.
The District Education Department, while expressing its commitment to reward teachers with monetary incentives for best-performing teachers, has also urged the teachers to be honest and accountable to their duties as teachers.
