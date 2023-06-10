Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh gears to host the much anticipated Civil 20 (C20) India 2023 Conclave on ‘Diversity, Inclusion and Mutual Respect’ to be held at Namsai from June 10-11.

The event will be organized by the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and is expected to attract over 150 delegates from various parts of India and 23 countries worldwide.

As a significant event under India’s G20 Presidency, the C20 conclave aims to facilitate extensive dialogue and engagement among Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), policymakers, and different governmental and non-governmental agencies.

The C20 Namsai conclave will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on the possibilities of global unity in a world characterized by cultural, social, and economic diversity. India’s rich civilizational heritage has consistently emphasized the beauty of diversity and the spirit of oneness, an official press release informed on Friday.

India’s call for world peace and sustainable development, rooted in the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future) derived from ancient Vedic philosophy, holds great significance in today’s world. As a result, India is being viewed with increasing aspiration and as a source of future harmony on the global stage. India’s G20 Presidency provides a prime opportunity to showcase the nation’s human potential and cultural strength as a great civilization, the release added.

The inaugural ceremony of the conclave, taking place on June 10, will be graced by chief minister Pema Khandu, along with esteemed dignitaries such as state legislative assembly speaker P D Sona, Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) chairman S Gurumurthy, Sherpa of C20 India 2023, Ambassador Vijay K Nambiar, High Commissioner of the Jamaican High Commission Jason K M Hall and Venezuela Embassy counsellor Alfredo Caldera among others.

The valedictory event on June 11 will feature an address by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein. To further enrich the conclave’s vision and experience its theme, village visits to designated localities will be arranged, and a grand meditation and prayer programme are also scheduled to be held at the Golden Pagoda.

