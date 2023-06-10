Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh gears to host the much anticipated Civil 20 (C20) India 2023 Conclave on ‘Diversity, Inclusion and Mutual Respect’ to be held at Namsai from June 10-11.
The event will be organized by the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and is expected to attract over 150 delegates from various parts of India and 23 countries worldwide.
As a significant event under India’s G20 Presidency, the C20 conclave aims to facilitate extensive dialogue and engagement among Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), policymakers, and different governmental and non-governmental agencies.
The C20 Namsai conclave will serve as a platform for in-depth discussions on the possibilities of global unity in a world characterized by cultural, social, and economic diversity. India’s rich civilizational heritage has consistently emphasized the beauty of diversity and the spirit of oneness, an official press release informed on Friday.
India’s call for world peace and sustainable development, rooted in the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (One Earth, One Family, One Future) derived from ancient Vedic philosophy, holds great significance in today’s world. As a result, India is being viewed with increasing aspiration and as a source of future harmony on the global stage. India’s G20 Presidency provides a prime opportunity to showcase the nation’s human potential and cultural strength as a great civilization, the release added.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The inaugural ceremony of the conclave, taking place on June 10, will be graced by chief minister Pema Khandu, along with esteemed dignitaries such as state legislative assembly speaker P D Sona, Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) chairman S Gurumurthy, Sherpa of C20 India 2023, Ambassador Vijay K Nambiar, High Commissioner of the Jamaican High Commission Jason K M Hall and Venezuela Embassy counsellor Alfredo Caldera among others.
The valedictory event on June 11 will feature an address by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein. To further enrich the conclave’s vision and experience its theme, village visits to designated localities will be arranged, and a grand meditation and prayer programme are also scheduled to be held at the Golden Pagoda.
Also Read | Arunachal: Itanagar DC orders release of eight detainees held under APUAPA
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Extreme weather events claimed 233 lives in India this year: Report
- Drop looted weapons anonymously: MLA sets up dropbox in Imphal
- India logs 186 fresh Covid cases
- Govt sets up committee in Manipur to facilitate peace-making process
- Nagaland: AIFUCTO to continue democratic protest against NEP-20
- Arunachal Pradesh gears to host C20 conclave at Namsai