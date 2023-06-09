Arunachal: Itanagar DC orders release of eight detainees held under APUAPA

Itanagar: Itanagar Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom has said that an order was issued on Wednesday for the release of eight detainees who were held under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA).

However, five of the detainees have not been released yet due to concerns that their release could lead to chaos in the near future.

In a statement to the press on Thursday, Potom explained that while the release order was issued, the five individuals are being temporarily detained due to their significant involvement in declaring a 72-hour bandh (shutdown) in the ICR (Itanagar Capital Region), which disrupted peace and tranquility. There is also a perception that these detainees might engage in disruptive activities upon their release, he added.

Potom clarified that the decision to detain these individuals is a preventive measure and is not related to any Indian Penal Code (IPC) offenses.

Out of the total of 26 detainees, 18 have already been released, leaving seven who have not completed the required 30-day detention period.

“The detainees Sol Dodum, Tana Tamar, Taw Paul, Kipa Champa, and Taba Mimi are being held under preventive detention. These five individuals played a key role in instigating the bandh, and the administration is concerned about the possibility of further problems in the capital,” Potom stated.

The DC further mentioned that in the next few days, the detainees will be called in for a discussion at his office and their release will be considered if they provide any indication or assurance of responsible behaviour.

As of Thursday, Peter Dodum, Ani Sangno, Anju Dodum, Cheke Yari, and Panya Yongam have been released. The total number of detainees was 41, with 18 having been released earlier.

Meanwhile, Potom appealed to Tadak Nalo, Teli Yami, and Techi Puru to surrender voluntarily or face legal consequences.

In the event of their failure to surrender within the given timeframe, the district administration will proceed to seize the property of these individuals who are currently evading authorities, the DC said.

