Guwahati: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced that the state government has decided to increase the prize-money for Olympic medalists from the state.

CM Khandu said, “The existing prize money for Olympians of the state will be increased from 3 crore to 5 crore for a gold medal, 2 crore to 3 crore for a silver medal and 1 crore to 2 crore for a bronze medal.”

He said that the initiative was taken by the state government to encourage young sportspersons of the region to give their best.

“In addition to cash incentives, the government has kept job reservation of 10 percent in the police and 5 percent in all other departments of the state government for meritorious sportspersons,” Khandu added.

Repeating that there is no dearth of sporting talent in the state, Khandu said that sportspersons need the right training and platform to showcase their talent.

The chief minister informed that the state cabinet on May 31 approved the U-14 Indrajit Namchoom Annual Football League as a calendar event to identify young football talent at the earliest.

“The state government will launch a first-of-its-kind initiative ‘Football for School’ to promote the sport in 200 schools of the state and train budding footballers in the age group of 6 to 13,” Khandu said.

With the next Olympic Games in mind, the government has directed the sports department to shortlist fields specific to Arunachal Pradesh youths and train them accordingly.

Pema Khandu urged youngsters to inculcate the virtue of sacrificing comfort to achieve something great in life.

