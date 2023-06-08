Itanagar: Following continued reports of Christians being allegedly targeted in Manipur, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to pay attention to their plight.

The ACF stated that the disagreement between the Meitei and Kuki communities regarding the ST status issue has been given a religious hue.

Also, expressing concern about the violence in the troubled state taking a religious turn they questioned, “If it is only an ethnic clash then why should Hindu Meiteis destroy churches belonging to Meitei Christians?”

Despite the administration ordering security forces in Manipur to launch ‘combing operations’ to search for weapons and ammunition, the ACF alleged that the ongoing looting of weapons by miscreants is “obviously done with the knowledge of the ruling party”.

Additionally, the ACF condemned the central government stressing that it failed to establish ‘raj dharma’ in Manipur. Concerned about Christians in Manipur, the ACF appealed to the Arunachal Pradesh government to aid the peace process in the troubled state.

