Guwahati: India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Arunachal Pradesh’s Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), on Monday, inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance weather observations in the hilly state.

The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) is an institute under the science and technology department of Arunachal Pradesh.

The MoU was signed by Repo Ronya, secretary, science and technology department of Arunachal Pradesh government and KN Mohan, scientist-G and head, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) under IMD during a programme held at Itanagar on the occasion of World Environment Day.

As part of the agreement, about 100 AWS/ARGs (Automatic Weather Stations/ Automatic Raingauge Stations) will be installed by IMD with the help of CESHS in the state.

It was also informed that IMD will also install three X-band Doppler Weather Radars in the state which will help in the enhancement of surface weather observations.

Weather forecasts with impact-based advisories will be issued to users across the state. This will establish a mutually beneficial relationship based on scientific cooperation between the two parties.

“It’s a significant step towards scientific cooperation. This agreement aims to promote personnel trainings, knowledge transfers, data sharing, and scientific research programmes,” Union minister for Earth and Science Kiren Rijiju, who witnessed the MoU signing ceremony, said.

“The people of Arunachal Pradesh will be benefitted from precise weather forecasts and warnings with the increase in meteorological observations in the state,” Rijiju said.

Arunachal minister for science and technology, Honchun Ngandam, expressed his happiness that the state will have an enhanced network of weather observations. He assured all possible help from the state towards the IMD for executing the installation works of meteorological observatories.

“As a part of the MoU, both organisations will carry out joint research and development in the field of meteorology and its allied subjects, knowledge transfers and information/data sharing in areas of weather, extreme event monitoring and forecasting, to further the missions of their respective organization,” said Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, scientist-F, RMC, Guwahati.

Earlier, CESHS director Tana Tage said that the MoU will have a long-term impact on research activities to be undertaken by the Centre.

The installation of modern AWS/ARG will help the Centre in delivering the best weather services to all agencies including Aviation, Agriculture, Road and Water transportation, power generation and distribution, Army and Paramilitary Forces guarding the international border near China, Bhutan and Myanmar.

The near real-time data will assist stakeholders in making effective planning and help mitigate natural geohazards in the Indian Himalayan region.

