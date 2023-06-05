Arunachal govt expedites implementation of 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools

Itanagar: To discuss the effective implementation of 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools across the state, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein convened a high-level review meeting on Sunday at his official residence in Arunachal’s Itanagar.
The decision was taken keeping in view the performance of class 10th & 12th students, for their progress and to identify the areas that need improvement.
Golden Jubilee School is a Government recognised English-medium school affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) up to class 12.
The primary objective of this initiative is to elevate the standard of 50 government schools by transforming them into exemplary educational institutions.
The decision to establish these Golden Jubilee Model Schools was initially taken by the State Cabinet during its momentous Golden Jubilee Cabinet Sitting held in Ziro back in the year 2021.
The meeting was attended by esteemed officials including Principal Secretary of Finance Dr Sharat Chauhan; Secretary of Finance, Planning and Investment R K Sharma; Director, Secondary Education Marken Kadu; and Director, Planning and Investment, Pallab Deb.
The purpose of this gathering was to analyze and rectify the deficiencies leading to poor performance in the CBSE Board Examinations.
As per reports, during the meeting, the government allocated a substantial amount of Rs 500 crore for the ambitious educational initiative.
The Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the Chief Engineer of Urban Development, the executing agency for the project, to initiate the necessary formalities without delay.
During the meeting, concerns were also raised regarding the unsatisfactory performance of government schools in the Class X and Class XII Board Examinations.
To address this issue, Education Minister Taba Tedir also shared plans to convene a meeting with all the principals and headmasters of secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.
