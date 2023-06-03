Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Environment and Forest Minister Mama Natung on Saturday said development should not be at the cost of the environment.

Addressing participants at a state-level awareness programme, Natung termed environmental protection as one of the biggest challenges.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Expressing concern that plastics are to be found everywhere, the minister said though a plastic-free initiative was launched by the Centre, the country was the largest generator of plastic waste.

Encouraged the women folk, women based NGOs, CBOs & other stakeholders for rational & responsible use of #plastics in the One Day State Level Awareness Programme cum Training on ‘Reduce, Re-cycle, Re-use (RRR)’ on plastic waste; orgd by APSCW at Itanagar @ArunachalCMO @moefcc pic.twitter.com/yYvULXhw8a — Mama Natung (@NatungMama) June 3, 2023

No policy or law can be successfully implemented without the support of citizens and an awareness drive coupled with a change in the mindset of the people is necessary, he said.

“We cannot blame only those selling plastic items,” he said.

The state government, he said, has provided funds to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) for setting up solid waste management plants at Chimpu and Karsingsa, near here.

The minister also spoke on the success of the Airgun Surrender Abhiyaan, which has resulted in an increase in wildlife population in the state in the last few years.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also praised the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) for organising the awareness programme.

Earlier, APSCW chairperson Kenjum Pakam called for an environmentally sound management of plastics.

Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board environment engineer Rajeev Kimsing spoke on the adverse effect of plastic waste on humans and animals.

Also Read | Arunachal: Hindi writer Jumsi Siram wins Lummer Dai Literary Award

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









