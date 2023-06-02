Guwahati: Jumsi Siram, Arunachal’s first Hindi writer was presented with the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society at the State Banquet Hall in Itanagar on Thursday.

Siram won the award on the occasion of the 83rd birth anniversary of the state’s literary icon Late Lummer Dai.

Jumsi Siram, born on March 23, 1968, was recognised by the Vishwa Hindi Samman during the 12th World Hindi Conference held in Fiji from February 15 to 17 this year. He belongs to the Galo community and hails from Tadin village in West Siang. Despite being a farmer who studied only up to Class 9, he has written several books and poems.

It may be noted that Siram is the first Hindi author from Arunachal Pradesh to be acknowledged by the Arunachal Hindi Samiti in 2003. He was also awarded the Tadar Tang Rashtra Bhasa Puruskar in 2003 and has been honoured by the Galo Welfare Society.

During the award event, Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein appreciated the literary contributions of Lummer Dai.

Among Siram’s many celebrated works are Shila Ka Rahashya, Jayi Bone, Meri Awaaz Suno, Galo Lok Jeevan Evom Sanskrit, a biography of freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh, and Mehnat Se Mukham Tak. In addition, he gathered a collection of correspondences from the late minister Todak Basar, which he named Ethihasik Patra.

The Asam Sahitya Sabha and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society have been honouring Late Lummer Dai’s literary contributions through various awards and celebrations; the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award Ceremony being one of the prominent ones.

Born on June 1, 1940, Lummer Dai had been a renowned literary icon and one of the greatest Assamese litterateurs from Arunachal Pradesh. His debut novel ‘Paharor Xile Xile’ is the first novel written by an Arunachalee in the region.

During the award event, Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein appreciated the literary contributions of Lummer Dai and stressed the importance of promoting literature and education in the region. Encouraging budding talent, Mein announced the state government’s plan to introduce an Achiever’s Award from this year onward for which a budget of Rs 1 crore has been arranged.

The latest edition of ‘Pravas’ Vol. 6 No 2, 2023 (the only literary magazine in Arunachal Pradesh) along with three other books were released at the event.

Mein also highlighted the state government’s active role in reviving folklore, and traditions and promoting cultural preservation of Arunachal Pradesh. The latest edition of ‘Pravas’ Vol. 6 No 2, 2023 (the only literary magazine in Arunachal Pradesh) along with three other books was released by him.

The event was also attended by APLS president YD Thongchi, Itanagar Smart City Development Corp CEO Dahey Sangno, Assam Publicity Board secretary Pramod Kalita, cultural affairs secretary Tai Kaye and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Mamang Dai, among others.

