Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Thursday urged people to adopt environment-friendly practices and healthy lifestyles to save energy and water.

He participated in the ‘Mission LIFE: Lifestyle for Environment’, a mass mobilisation programme at Raj Bhavan here.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

He also emphasised on the need to come together and take ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ forward as a campaign.

Parnaik appealed to people to reduce single-use plastic and adopt a sustainable food system.

The governor also urged them to become ‘pro planet people’ so that they can ensure a safe and sustainable future for the generation to come.

Parnaik also administered the ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ pledge to the participants on the occasion, a Raj Bhawan communiqu said.

The governor, while stressing on cleanliness, focused on reduce, reuse and recycle’ practices by every citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He also suggested the use of public transport, CNG and electric vehicles, solar appliances and biogas to prevent air pollution.

Parnaik said that environment today is a “great concern for all”, and every individual must take steps to preserve and protect natural resources.

Also Read | Arunachal OKs one-time relief in upper age limit for constable post

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories