Pasighat: Arunachal’s Ponung Doming has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first female officer from the Northeast to be promoted to the rank of Colonel in the Indian Army.

Hailing from Pasighat in East Siang district, Col. Doming is currently stationed in Leh and holds the distinction of being the first female Army officer from her home state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Her new position entails commanding a Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) unit in the strategically important region of Leh.

Col. Doming’s academic journey began at Government Daying Ering Higher Secondary School and IGJ Government Higher Secondary School in Pasighat. In Class XII, she excelled as the top-ranking student among her tribal peers. Later, she pursued civil engineering at Walchand College of Engineering in Maharashtra.

Commissioned as a lieutenant in the Indian Army in 2008, Col. Doming’s hard work and dedication led to her promotion to the rank of major after four and a half years of service. In April 2014, she served in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, showcasing her commitment to international peacekeeping efforts.

Col. Doming’s journey in the military was not initially a part of her childhood dreams. However, her interest in joining the Indian Army grew during her college years. Unfortunately, due to certain circumstances, she was unable to pursue this path immediately after completing her engineering degree in 2005. Subsequently, she secured a job at a prominent multinational company in Kolkata, where she worked for approximately two years.

Motivated to fulfill her aspirations, Col. Doming appeared for an examination conducted by the Service Selection Board, Allahabad in 2008. Her determination paid off and she successfully gained entry into the Army, subsequently joining the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Known for her humble nature, Col. Doming has become an inspiration for many individuals. When asked if she had any advice for young aspirants, particularly girls aiming to join the army like her, she responded, “My advice to young aspirants from our home state and the region is to dream big and, above all, possess the courage to achieve and fulfill those dreams.”

Col. Doming’s remarkable achievements have garnered attention with numerous young aspirants seeking her guidance online.

She said that she would consider herself blessed if she could inspire even a single person to contribute in any capacity for the betterment of the country.

Also Read | PM Modi brought ‘politics of development’ into mainstream: Teli

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









