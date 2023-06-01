Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved a one-time relaxation of two years beyond the prescribed upper age limit of 22 years for filling up vacant posts of constables advertised by the APSSB vide Recruitment Notice No APSSB-13/6/2023 dated May 3, 2023.

The 9th meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed a record number of 33 agenda points.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

This step will give more opportunities to aspiring youth seeking employment in the state police force.

The cabinet has also approved the Under-14 Indrajit Namchoom Annual Football League and the Monduro Cycling Event as annual calendar events. This will give a fillip to young sporting talents of the state.

To ensure effective law and order and the safety and security of law-abiding citizens of the state capital, the cabinet has approved the creation of the Itanagar Range Police administration to be headed by a DIG with three SP-level officers.

The cabinet felt the need to develop and strengthen the State Administrative Institute (ATI) to train Direct Recruit government employees, including gazette officers at higher levels such as the State Civil Services Officers, and other senior-level officers. It also approved the creation of 4 posts of Deputy Director (Faculty) for ATI.

To cater to the three upcoming ITIs, one each at Lungla, Pangin and Kanubari, the cabinet approved the creation of 80 posts. The three ITIs will provide Skill Development Training to a minimum of 600 youths of Arunachal Pradesh every year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Cabinet further approved the post of Legal Remembrancer-cum-Secretary, Justice, for efficient and prompt handling of legal matters of the state government by the creation of two wings in the existing Law, Legislative and Justice departments and the creation of three posts thereof. Further, it approved the denotification of 33 obsolete Ordinances/Acts to ensure the reduction of compliance burden.

To ensure timely release of convicts after the grant of bail, the cabinet approved the amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh Prison Manual, 2017. This will do away with the delay faced in the release of convicts after the grant of bail.

The cabinet also granted one-time relaxation of hard belt posting criteria of 2 years (as prescribed in APCS Rules 2018) to the APCS(Senior Grade) and APCS(Entry Grade) officers who were promoted vide order dated 01.05.2023.

For 100% saturation, 13 social welfare schemes were reviewed by the Cabinet. These include PMAY (Urban and Rural), Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat, PMGSY, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jivan Jyoti BeemaYojna, Swamitva, Bharat Net, Soil Health Card, Kisan Credit Card (Agri, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries), Atal Pension Yojna and SVANidhi.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in the recruitment rules concerning departments of Art & Culture, Forest and Home.

It also approved the restructuring of the workforce in PWD aimed to enhance the department’s work efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | ‘Fall armyworm’ infestation damages maize crop in Arunachal

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









