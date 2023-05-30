PM Modi brought 'politics of development' into mainstream: Teli

Itanagar: Union minister Rameshwar Teli on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought the “politics of development” into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves.
Teli, who visited Itanagar on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government at the Centre, said that the PM has been firm in his resolve of keeping “India first” in every policy formulation and action.
“This resolve is evident in the government’s handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups and efforts at cultural conservation,” the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas said.
“In the last nine years, there has been a paradigm shift in public service delivery and the implementation of government schemes using the JAM trinity Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile,” he said.
He said that infrastructure has developed at a fast pace under the NDA government.
“The completion of infrastructure projects that were delayed over decades, as well as starting and completing new ones, has been the cornerstone of this government’s development approach,” the minister asserted.
He said that in stark contrast to the earlier piece-meal approach to development, the Modi government has brought in a culture of holistic development that leaves no one behind.
The Union minister said that the Indradhanush company has started laying pipelines in several northeastern states to provide piped gas services to the people.
