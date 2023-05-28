Itanagar: Lipi Gamlin, a Class-X student of Ramakrishna Mission School, Aalo, emerged as the standout candidate from West-Siang district among 350 selected participants from all over India in the space quiz conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

ISRO Yuvika programme is known for its commitment to promoting scientific curiosity and innovation among young individuals. The programme provides a unique platform for talented students to delve into the fascinating world of space science and technology.

It offers participants a chance to engage in hands-on activities, lectures by eminent scientists, and even exposure to live projects under the guidance of renowned mentors.

As the criteria for selection, ISRO conducted a space quiz and considered previous academic scores and extracurricular achievements in scientific fields.

Expressing her elation, Lipi Gamlin shared, “Being selected and then participating in the ISRO Yuvika programme is a dream come true for me. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity to learn from the best in the field and contribute to the advancements in space science. I hope to make the most of this experience and inspire others to pursue their passion for space exploration.”

Throughout the program that was held at North-East Space Applications Centre (NE-SAC), Shillong from May 15 to 26, the participants had the chance to interact with industry experts, scientists, and astronauts, providing them with invaluable exposure and mentorship opportunities.

