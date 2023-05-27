Arunachal's RGU ranks 16th among top Central universities in India

Itanagar: The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has secured the 16th rank amongst the central universities across the country, according to the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) University Ranking – 2023.
RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha while congratulating the faculty members, administrative staff, students, alumni, and all the stakeholders said that this is a small step towards the goal of excellence that the university has set for itself and such recognition reaffirms that the university is going in the right direction.
He further informed that RGU is also all set to get the third cycle of accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
The ranking is based on seven performance indicators – academic excellence, research, placement performance, corporate interface, placement strategies and support, teaching-learning resources and pedagogy and future orientation.
Jawaharlal Nehru University has topped the list.
Reflecting the growth of the higher education sector in the North East Region (NER), six northeastern universities have made it to the top 20 central universities in the overall list.
Other than RGU, it included Mizoram University (Aizawl), Tezpur University (Assam), North-Eastern Hill University (Shillong), Sikkim University (Gangtok) and Assam University (Assam).
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The IIRF ranks more than 1,000 institutions (300+ universities, 350 engineering colleges, 150+ B-schools, 50 law colleges, 50 design schools, 50 architecture colleges, and 100+ undergraduate colleges for BBA & BCA) across the country.
The Federation for World Academics (FWA) guides the methodology and industrial feedback and plays the role of mentor for the IIRF Centre for Institutional Research (ICIR) in India.
Also read | Meghalaya HC directs CS, DGP to file affidavits to control illegal coal mining
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Journey of old Parliament building since its inauguration in 1927
- Tripura minister bats for GI tag for rice beer, tribal food, more
- Below normal monsoon rains likely in June: IMD
- Arunachal’s RGU ranks 16th among top Central universities in India
- 300 farmers get user authorisation for GI tagging Tripura Queen Pineapples
- Defense Secy Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit