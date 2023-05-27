Itanagar: One person has been arrested in Arunachal on the charges of raping a 21-year-old domestic help at his residence. The accused, identified as Milli Tetik, is the president of the All Kamle District Students’ Union.

Capital Superintendent of Police, Rohit Rajbir Singh, addressing the media, said that a medical examination conducted on the victim confirmed the occurrence of sexual assault.

“The police are currently awaiting the victim’s confession and statements, which will be recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of the law. Subsequent action will be taken based on the magisterial report received,” the SP said.

The incident reportedly took place on May 22 and was reported to the police by Tomo Riba Institute Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS). The victim filed an FIR on the following day, leading to the registration of a case (WPS number 50/2023) under Section 376/506 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The accused is presently in police custody and an ongoing interrogation process is being conducted. The victim is currently under observation and receiving necessary care. There have been no previous reports of the victim being sexually assaulted by the accused,” SP Singh said.

The victim hails from the Longding district and is currently residing in Nirjuli. As per the FIR, the assault took place at approximately 9:30 am in the accused’s bedroom. The victim later confided in the accused’s wife, who advised against disclosing the incident to anyone.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has strongly condemned the rape incident. They have called upon the police to expedite the investigation process and ensure that the accused does not evade justice before a thorough investigation is completed.

The APWWS emphasized the need to denounce such heinous crimes and never tolerate them. The Society has assured to provide all possible assistance to the survivor and stated that the Longding branch of APWWS is in contact with her for support and guidance.

