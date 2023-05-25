Namphai: In an effort to fight substance abuse among the youth in Arunachal Pradesh, Miao Diocese opened ‘Auxilium Wellness Centre’, a de-addiction facility for girls and women, at Namphai II in Changlang district on Wednesday.

Drug menace is a big problem across Arunachal Pradesh and affects the future prospects of the nation, said Bishop George Pallipparambil of Miao Diocese. Leading the inaugural function, he said, “It is a dream-come-true project for all the people of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in the eastern part.” He hoped that the facility would not only rehabilitate addicted individuals but also help in maintaining their overall health.

According to a recent national survey, the districts of Namsai, Lohit, Dibang Valley, Upper Siang, Anjaw, Tirap and West Kameng are said to be among the 272 worst districts in the country where drug addiction is rampant.

Speaking as chief guest, Ibom Tao, additional deputy commissioner of Miao, said, “Drug and opium abuse is destroying our society and this centre is a need of the hour.” He said that merely arresting drug addicts and putting them behind bars is not a solution to the addiction problem.

Equipped with modern facilities, the wellness centre can treat 45 in-patients. Within the premises a day-care facility for therapies, such as alternative therapy, sujok therapy, magnet therapy, acupressure therapy and full-body wellness massage therapy, is available for both men and women.

Appreciating the Church for its noble effort, Tao said, “This centre is an example of how the Church constantly contributes to society building. Public and district administration should help, support and cooperate to ensure smooth functioning of this facility.”

Apart from rehabilitation and health facilities, the centre also has a small dispensary to cater to children and pregnant women in neighbouring villages and to spread health awareness.

Sister Alphonsa Kurisingl FMA, the provincial superior of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, who will run the facility, said that the centre aims to provide healthcare services to everyone. She further said, “Our holistic approach involves working with the mind, body and spirit for a complete change in behaviour and attitude.”

Expressing happiness over the inauguration of the facility, Nongri Taidong, a public leader from Namphai town, said the centre would help curb crimes related to drug abuse. “We hope the district administration grants us permission to make the centre open to men as well,” he said.

Established to mark the centenary year of the FMA presence in northeast India, the Auxilium Wellness Centre will be headed by Sister Sudem Basumatary FMA, who is trained in dealing with addiction, counselling and alternative therapy.

